Maharashtra logs 2,285 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths today

Maharashtra Covid cases : Maharashtra logged 2,285 fresh Covid cases on Friday taking the tally to 80,80,696, said the health department. The state recorded five deaths related to the infection.

2,237 patients recovered from the infection in the state, while the death toll rose to 1,48,191, said the department in a bulletin. The overall number of recuperated cases rose to 79,20,772 after 2,237 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra now has 11,733 active COVID-19 cases. Of these, the highest number of 5,852 active cases are in Mumbai followed by 1,696 and 1,557 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, it said. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 percent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 percent.

On Thursday, the state had reported 2,246 Covid cases and six fatalities due to respiratory illness.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai administrative circle at 1,630 cases registered the highest infections followed by Pune (331), Nagpur (138), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (45), Latur (38), Akola (27) and the Aurangabad circle (16).

Of the five coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, two occurred in the Mumbai circle and one each in Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

With 40,891 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,37,75,585, said the bulletin. The state's positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, was 5.58 percent.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 15,754 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 19), the total recovery rate reached around 98.58 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,36,85,535.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,830, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,343.

