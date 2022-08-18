Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports over 12,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,343

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,01,343, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2022 9:52 IST
Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 12,608 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,70,315.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,343, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,05,058.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,206. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Why Covid infection tally goes up and down, experts explain

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19. Of these 3,62,020 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1,652 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new infections come as a 41 per cent jump from the day before when the city had logged 917 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Data suggested that the positivity rate in the national capital came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.  The positivity rate in Delhi declines to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records huge jump in new Covid cases at 1,800; Mumbai's tally highest since July 1

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,88,391 and the death toll to 26,400, it said.

The new cases came out of 16,658 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said.

On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 10379 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1098   2319416 197  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 142 66042 36  296  
4 Assam 2976 11  732218 185  8028  
5 Bihar 772 47  833134 110  12287  
6 Chandigarh 520 16  96445 82  1177
7 Chhattisgarh 1530 41  1155860 246  14093
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 11557 4  
9 Delhi 6809 58  1955182 1702  26400
10 Goa* 977 78  249518 122  3856  
11 Gujarat 3197 283  1252358 664  10996
12 Haryana 3708 191  1030282 911  10660
13 Himachal Pradesh 2231 165  302139 588  4186  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3466 291  466445 709  4779  
15 Jharkhand 413   435757 66  5330  
16 Karnataka 8764 1116  3985535 1999  40197
17 Kerala*** 7963 252  6661267 1374  70679  
18 Ladakh 70 28814 15  229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 698 94  1040988 173  10764
21 Maharashtra 11370 388  7916615 2182  148180
22 Manipur 156 137264 19  2143  
23 Meghalaya 464 94163 54  1613  
24 Mizoram 750 24  234215 177  717  
25 Nagaland 30 35077 776  
26 Odisha 2481 275  1311947 553  9159
27 Puducherry 362 48  169861 64  1967  
28 Punjab** 15184 315  747101   17869
29 Rajasthan 3944 187  1289074 687  9598
30 Sikkim 242 16  42461 50  481  
31 Tamil Nadu 6631 257  3516146 906  38033  
32 Telangana 2997 98  823272 605  4111  
33 Tripura 156 18  106542 46  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1735 26  437266 241  7730
35 Uttar Pradesh 4852 194  2087338 865  23589
36 West Bengal 4624 218  2077274 607  21427
Total# 101343 3715  43670315 16251  527206 43 
***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total active cases are 1821).
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total Active cases are however, 877)

