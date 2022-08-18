COVID-19: India reports over 12,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,343

Highlights
- A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19
- The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 12,608 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,70,315.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,343, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,05,058.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,206. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent.
ALSO READ: Why Covid infection tally goes up and down, experts explain
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19. Of these 3,62,020 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 1,652 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new infections come as a 41 per cent jump from the day before when the city had logged 917 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Data suggested that the positivity rate in the national capital came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight. The positivity rate in Delhi declines to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra records huge jump in new Covid cases at 1,800; Mumbai's tally highest since July 1
The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,88,391 and the death toll to 26,400, it said.
The new cases came out of 16,658 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said.
On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|25
|9
|10379
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1098
|2319416
|197
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|142
|3
|66042
|36
|296
|4
|Assam
|2976
|11
|732218
|185
|8028
|5
|Bihar
|772
|47
|833134
|110
|12287
|6
|Chandigarh
|520
|16
|96445
|82
|1177
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1530
|41
|1155860
|246
|14093
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|3
|11557
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6809
|58
|1955182
|1702
|26400
|8
|10
|Goa*
|977
|78
|249518
|122
|3856
|11
|Gujarat
|3197
|283
|1252358
|664
|10996
|2
|12
|Haryana
|3708
|191
|1030282
|911
|10660
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2231
|165
|302139
|588
|4186
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3466
|291
|466445
|709
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|413
|435757
|66
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|8764
|1116
|3985535
|1999
|40197
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|7963
|252
|6661267
|1374
|70679
|18
|Ladakh
|70
|5
|28814
|15
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|698
|94
|1040988
|173
|10764
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11370
|388
|7916615
|2182
|148180
|6
|22
|Manipur
|156
|7
|137264
|19
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|464
|8
|94163
|54
|1613
|24
|Mizoram
|750
|24
|234215
|177
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|30
|1
|35077
|9
|776
|26
|Odisha
|2481
|275
|1311947
|553
|9159
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|362
|48
|169861
|64
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|15184
|315
|747101
|17869
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|3944
|187
|1289074
|687
|9598
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|242
|16
|42461
|50
|481
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6631
|257
|3516146
|906
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2997
|98
|823272
|605
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|156
|18
|106542
|46
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1735
|26
|437266
|241
|7730
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4852
|194
|2087338
|865
|23589
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|4624
|218
|2077274
|607
|21427
|4
|Total#
|101343
|3715
|43670315
|16251
|527206
|43
|***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total active cases are 1821).
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total Active cases are however, 877)