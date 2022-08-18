COVID-19: India reports over 12,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,343

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Highlights A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19

The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 12,608 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (August 18), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,70,315.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,343, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,05,058.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,715 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,206. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 18 was recorded 3.48 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,14,18,561 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19. Of these 3,62,020 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1,652 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new infections come as a 41 per cent jump from the day before when the city had logged 917 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Data suggested that the positivity rate in the national capital came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight. The positivity rate in Delhi declines to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,88,391 and the death toll to 26,400, it said.

The new cases came out of 16,658 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said.

On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 9 10379 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1098 2319416 197 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 142 3 66042 36 296 4 Assam 2976 11 732218 185 8028 5 Bihar 772 47 833134 110 12287 6 Chandigarh 520 16 96445 82 1177 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1530 41 1155860 246 14093 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3 11557 3 4 9 Delhi 6809 58 1955182 1702 26400 8 10 Goa* 977 78 249518 122 3856 11 Gujarat 3197 283 1252358 664 10996 2 12 Haryana 3708 191 1030282 911 10660 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 2231 165 302139 588 4186 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3466 291 466445 709 4779 15 Jharkhand 413 435757 66 5330 16 Karnataka 8764 1116 3985535 1999 40197 3 17 Kerala*** 7963 252 6661267 1374 70679 18 Ladakh 70 5 28814 15 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 698 94 1040988 173 10764 1 21 Maharashtra 11370 388 7916615 2182 148180 6 22 Manipur 156 7 137264 19 2143 23 Meghalaya 464 8 94163 54 1613 24 Mizoram 750 24 234215 177 717 25 Nagaland 30 1 35077 9 776 26 Odisha 2481 275 1311947 553 9159 2 27 Puducherry 362 48 169861 64 1967 28 Punjab** 15184 315 747101 17869 4 29 Rajasthan 3944 187 1289074 687 9598 2 30 Sikkim 242 16 42461 50 481 31 Tamil Nadu 6631 257 3516146 906 38033 32 Telangana 2997 98 823272 605 4111 33 Tripura 156 18 106542 46 938 34 Uttarakhand 1735 26 437266 241 7730 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4852 194 2087338 865 23589 2 36 West Bengal 4624 218 2077274 607 21427 4 Total# 101343 3715 43670315 16251 527206 43 ***Kerala: Additionally, 29 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total active cases are 1821). *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited (Total Active cases are however, 877)

