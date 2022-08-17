Maharashtra records huge jump in new Covid cases at 1,800; Mumbai's tally highest since July 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. More than half of the infections were logged from Mumbai itself.

The new cases came as an almost 55% jump from the day before the state. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 836 cases and two fatalities.

With these fresh additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180, said the department in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

It said 2,182 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,16,615 and leaving the state with 11,370 active cases.

The department said 22,953 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count 8,37,01,554.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,76,165; fresh cases 1,800; death toll 1,48,180; recoveries 79,16,615; active cases 11,370; total tests 8,37,01,554.

Mumbai's cases highest since July 1

Mumbai added 975 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July 1 and a jump of 643 from the tally a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally surged to 11,34,479, while the death toll increased to 19,668, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. The daily coronavirus case count has jumped by 643 as compared to Tuesday, when the city had logged 332 cases, but zero fatalities.

The city has reported the highest single-day cases since July 1 when it detected 978 new COVID-19 patients. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 8,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,79,69,117.

On Tuesday, 3,499 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the financial capital.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,09,617 after 850 more patients recovered from the infection, said the BMC.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and is now left with 5,194 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Of the 975 new COVID-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic, it added.

Latest India News