85-yr-old Odisha woman weighing just 22 kg defeats COVID-19

An 85-year-old woman weighing just 22 kg in Odisha's Jajpur district has emerged victorious in her battle against coronavirus, infusing hope for others fighting COVID-19 in the state. The old woman is a resident of Katikata panchayat in Jajpur district and was admitted to the SUM COVID Hospital here after getting infected with the dreaded virus.

The district administration had declared Katikata panchayat as a containment zone.

Her battle continued for 12 days before she could defeat the disease leading to her discharge from the hospital on Tuesday, said the hospital authorities.

In fact, 14 persons, all belonging to Jajpur district and including two three-year-old children, were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

They also included a 60-year-old diabetic who was unaware about his condition when he got admitted to hospital. He was diagnosed with diabetes in hospital itself.

The treatment also helped his preprandial blood sugar level to steeply reduce from 400 to 100 when he was released, the authorities said.

The SUM COVID Hospital, set up in collaboration with the state government and supported by the public sector Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), has a total of 525 beds including 25 beds in the ICU.

The hospital was functioning in a separate campus away from the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital.

Meanwhile, another 27 patients in Odisha have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged, informed the Health Department on Wednesday.

They include 9 from Balasore, 8 from Bhubaneswar, 4 from Bhadrak, 2 each from Ganjam and Sundergarh and one each from Koraput and Keonjhar.

The total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 143.

