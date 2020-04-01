Coronavirus in Delhi: Railway Police head constable test +ve for COVID-19, 5 colleagues quarantined

Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Railway Police head constable test +ve for coronavirus in Delhi, 5 colleagues quarantined

A head constable with Government Railway Police (GRP) has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. He has been shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Delhi and is under observation. Delhi's coronavirus positive cases near 100-mark after 24 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin from March 1-15 tested positive for coronavius.

According to News18 reports, five of head constables colleagues are also in the same hospital and under quarantine. While eight other colleagues and three of his relatives have been asked to remain in he self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, another doctor at a mohalla (community) clinic in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. The woman doctor is the wife of the doctor at Delhi's Maujpur community clinic, who was tested positive last week, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz area has emerged as one of the biggest coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots as nearly 400 others are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Thousands of participants of the Tablighi Jamaat held earlier this month in Nizamuddin, which is also home to a famous Dargah. Delhi's Nizamuddin Marka has been evacuated by the authorities. According to sources, a total of 2100 people have been evacuated from the Markaz till early morning on Wednesday and symptomatic patients have been shifted to hospitals.

Following the stunning revelations, states across the cuntry, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu are on high alert as authorities began a challenging task of coronavirus mapping.