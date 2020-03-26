Image Source : AP India's coronavirus death toll rises to 16, positive cases to 694

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 16 on Thursday and the number of positive cases increased by nearly 90 to 694, according to the health ministry. In its updated figures at 8 pm, the ministry stated that 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 633, while 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total of cases reported till Wednesday was 606.

