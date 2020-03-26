Image Source : PTI COVID-19: 70-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Karnataka

A 70-year old woman, who became the second COVID-19 related fatality from Karnataka, is among four new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state, taking the total number of the affected to 55, the health department said on Thursday. Interestingly among the four new cases reported, a 35 year man, who is a resident of Mysuru, has no travel and contact history, as per the present history of the case.

"Till date 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 2 deaths and 3 discharges," the department in a mid-day situation update said.

It said, the 70-year old woman, who is a resident of Chikkaballapura district with a history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia and returned on March 14, died on March 24, at designated hospital in Bengaluru.

Her funeral rites have been done with all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines issued by Government of India for COVID-19 suspect deaths, it added.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu had earlier in the day said the COVID-19 test results of the patient who died has come out as positive.

This is the second coronavirus fatality in the state.

Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalaburagi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID 19," becoming the country's first coronavirus death.

Sharing details about the 35-year old man, a resident of Mysuru, who has been tested positive and had no travel and contact history, the department said, however, he was with quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals.

"The case is isolated at designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine," it added.

A 64-year old man, who is a resident of Anantapura in Andhra Pradesh, with a history of travel to France and returned to India on March 1 has been tested positive.

Later he had travelled to Himachal Pradesh, Puttaparthi and arrived in Bengaluru on March 31, the report said, adding that the case is isolated and treated at designated hospital in Bengaluru Rural District.

A 45-year old man, who is a resident of city, and contact of a patient who earlier tested positive and currently under treatment, has also been confirmed for infection.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing all Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) to practice tele-medicine consultation with certain restrictions, keeping in view the lockdown across the state.

The government has also directed officials to take strict action against landlords or house-owners forcing doctors, paramedical staff or healthcare personnel to vacate their houses under the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) regulations 2020.

