COVID-19: How a Delhi cop's swift action averted tragedy at hospital short on oxygen supply

Image Source : INDIA TV/ PTI Sudhanshu Dhama (L).

Promptness shown by a Delhi Police official in arranging oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients helped in saving as many as 235 lives. Additional commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama arranged 40 oxygen cylinders and delivered them at a hospital in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital.

Police on Monday night received a call that liquid oxygen tanker at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar has reached a critical stage and there were 35 Covid-19 patients on oxygen support. The hospital administration also told police that two tankers carrying 14,000 litre and 5,500 litre of liquid oxygen are stranded in Greater Noida and Faridabad due to Covid-induced restrictions.

As soon as Dhama learnt about the hospital's call, he deployed two police teams to Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Faridabad borders. He directed cops to pave the way for transportation of the tankers to the hospital. The police teams provided a green corridor for the tankers and the tankers reached the hospital on it.

Understanding the gravity of the situation and its seriousness, Dhama in the meantime arranged 40 oxygen cylinders from different hospitals.

Several states including the Delhi government have said that hospitals in the city are facing acute shortage of oxygen supply and ICU beds. The city is worst-hit by the fresh wave of pandemic, reporting record number of daily cases in the last one week. The national capital registered as many as 23,686 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the tally over 8.77 lakh.

At least 240 people lost their lives due to infection, taking the death toll to 12,361. This is for the first time that the national capital has reported over 200 deaths in a day since the pandemic began last year.

The government has imposed a six-day lockdown in the national capital to arrest the spread of virus. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26).

READ MORE: COVID-19: Delhi crosses grim landmark of over 200 deaths in a day for first time

READ MORE: Lockdown in Delhi till next Monday, essential services exempted

Latest India News