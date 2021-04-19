Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Delhi crosses grim landmark of over 200 deaths in a day for first time

Delhi recorded as many as 23,686 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 8.77 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 12,361. As many as 240 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is for the first time that the national capital has reported over 200 deaths in a day since the pandemic began last year. The positivity rate has shown a slight decline at 26.12%.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 90,696 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown in Delhi till April 26

Delhi has been placed under lockdown till next Monday morning (April 26) amid an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 PM tonight till 5 AM next Monday. Kejriwal said that city's health system is under stress, adding that hospitals are facing shortage of oxygen and ICU beds.

"In order to prevent a total collapse, L-G Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister said.

"I won't say our health system has collapsed but it is at an alarming stage due to the resurgence," Kejriwal further said, adding the overall situation in the city was critical.

The case tally stands at 8,77,146 in the national capital, including 7,87,898 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 76,887, of which 37,337 are in home isolation.

