Delhi Lockdown: Metro train timings updated - check details

The Delhi Metro on Monday issued an update regarding its services in the wake of the complete lockdown imposed in the national capital from tonight. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said services will be available on the entire network with a frequency of 30 minutes.

"In view of the curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5am on 26 April, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes," DMRC tweeted.

"For rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 min only. Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of the valid IDs," it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day Covid-19 lockdown as an emergency measure in the national capital, amid an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases. Except those associated with essential services and emergency response, all movement will fall under appropriate restrictions issued by the Delhi government in this regard. Public transport, too, has been allowed to run, albeit with a few curbs in place. While the Delhi Metro and public buses have been allowed to ply with half their total seating capacity, there are specific passenger limits for taxis, app-based cab services, autos, and e-rickshaws.

