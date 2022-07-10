Sunday, July 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India logs 18,257 fresh cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19: India logs 18,257 fresh cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690, the health ministry data showed today.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2022 10:20 IST
covid cases, covid 19 india, covid cases india
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks

Highlights

  • India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths.
  • The country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 10), the country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.5 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,29,68,533.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,428. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,66,10,714 samples have been tested up to July 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,32,777 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 10060 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1933 117  2307283 167  14732   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 149 24  64227   296      
4 Assam 1541 171  716923 40  7991      
5 Bihar 1958 216  821152 192  12262      
6 Chandigarh 381 92802 43  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1455 92  1140551 163  14043   3
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 11483 4      
9 Delhi 2264 65  1911756 607  26282   2
10 Goa 812 17  245171 93  3843   1
11 Gujarat 4046 153  1222381 515  10948      
12 Haryana 1940 22  1006868 319  10628      
13 Himachal Pradesh 1101 91  282221 88  4142      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 754 62  450441 83  4758   1
15 Jharkhand 602 60  430717 64  5322   1
16 Karnataka 6693 187  3931263 802  40123      
17 Kerala*** 28571 320  6571442 3482  70132   24 24
18 Ladakh 96 29  28237 35  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11359   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 788 10  1033869 103  10745      
21 Maharashtra 18672 179  7834785 2934  147976   5
22 Manipur 130 12  135162 11  2120      
23 Meghalaya 82 16  92416 31  1595      
24 Mizoram 613 88  228456 17  706      
25 Nagaland 32 34749 762      
26 Odisha 2504 168  1281298 344  9126      
27 Puducherry 785 37  164784 86  1962      
28 Punjab 1148 23  745581 178  17784      
29 Rajasthan 1032 79  1278991 71  9570      
30 Sikkim 146 45  38798 13  457   1
31 Tamil Nadu 18842 155  3442122 2516  38028      
32 Telangana 5189 43  796365 485  4111      
33 Tripura 106 34  99991 923      
34 Uttarakhand 843 36  430598 31  7697      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2265 15  2067880 367  23547      
36 West Bengal 21159 2303  2006351 662  21239   3
Total# 128690 3662  42968533 14553  525428 18  24 42
***Note for Kerala 24-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:00 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 10 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News