COVID-19: India logs 18,257 fresh cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths.
- The country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 10), the country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.5 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,29,68,533.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,428. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,66,10,714 samples have been tested up to July 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,32,777 samples were tested on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|7
|10060
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1933
|117
|2307283
|167
|14732
|1
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|149
|24
|64227
|296
|4
|Assam
|1541
|171
|716923
|40
|7991
|5
|Bihar
|1958
|216
|821152
|192
|12262
|6
|Chandigarh
|381
|6
|92802
|43
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1455
|92
|1140551
|163
|14043
|3
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10
|3
|11483
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2264
|65
|1911756
|607
|26282
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|812
|17
|245171
|93
|3843
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|4046
|153
|1222381
|515
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|1940
|22
|1006868
|319
|10628
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1101
|91
|282221
|88
|4142
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|754
|62
|450441
|83
|4758
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|602
|60
|430717
|64
|5322
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|6693
|187
|3931263
|802
|40123
|17
|Kerala***
|28571
|320
|6571442
|3482
|70132
|24
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|96
|29
|28237
|35
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11359
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|788
|10
|1033869
|103
|10745
|21
|Maharashtra
|18672
|179
|7834785
|2934
|147976
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|130
|12
|135162
|11
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|82
|16
|92416
|31
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|613
|88
|228456
|17
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|32
|1
|34749
|1
|762
|26
|Odisha
|2504
|168
|1281298
|344
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|785
|37
|164784
|86
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1148
|23
|745581
|178
|17784
|29
|Rajasthan
|1032
|79
|1278991
|71
|9570
|30
|Sikkim
|146
|45
|38798
|13
|457
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18842
|155
|3442122
|2516
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5189
|43
|796365
|485
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|106
|34
|99991
|2
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|843
|36
|430598
|31
|7697
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2265
|15
|2067880
|367
|23547
|36
|West Bengal
|21159
|2303
|2006351
|662
|21239
|3
|3
|Total#
|128690
|3662
|42968533
|14553
|525428
|18
|24
|42
|***Note for Kerala 24-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:00 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 10 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR