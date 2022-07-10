COVID-19: India logs 18,257 fresh cases, 42 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks

Highlights India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths.

The country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 18,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 10), the country saw a total of 14,553 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.5 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,29,68,533.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,28,690, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,428. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,66,10,714 samples have been tested up to July 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,32,777 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 7 10060 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1933 117 2307283 167 14732 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 149 24 64227 296 4 Assam 1541 171 716923 40 7991 5 Bihar 1958 216 821152 192 12262 6 Chandigarh 381 6 92802 43 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1455 92 1140551 163 14043 3 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 3 11483 3 4 9 Delhi 2264 65 1911756 607 26282 2 2 10 Goa 812 17 245171 93 3843 1 1 11 Gujarat 4046 153 1222381 515 10948 12 Haryana 1940 22 1006868 319 10628 13 Himachal Pradesh 1101 91 282221 88 4142 14 Jammu and Kashmir 754 62 450441 83 4758 1 1 15 Jharkhand 602 60 430717 64 5322 1 1 16 Karnataka 6693 187 3931263 802 40123 17 Kerala*** 28571 320 6571442 3482 70132 24 24 18 Ladakh 96 29 28237 35 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11359 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 788 10 1033869 103 10745 21 Maharashtra 18672 179 7834785 2934 147976 5 5 22 Manipur 130 12 135162 11 2120 23 Meghalaya 82 16 92416 31 1595 24 Mizoram 613 88 228456 17 706 25 Nagaland 32 1 34749 1 762 26 Odisha 2504 168 1281298 344 9126 27 Puducherry 785 37 164784 86 1962 28 Punjab 1148 23 745581 178 17784 29 Rajasthan 1032 79 1278991 71 9570 30 Sikkim 146 45 38798 13 457 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 18842 155 3442122 2516 38028 32 Telangana 5189 43 796365 485 4111 33 Tripura 106 34 99991 2 923 34 Uttarakhand 843 36 430598 31 7697 35 Uttar Pradesh 2265 15 2067880 367 23547 36 West Bengal 21159 2303 2006351 662 21239 3 3 Total# 128690 3662 42968533 14553 525428 18 24 42 ***Note for Kerala 24-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:00 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 10 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

