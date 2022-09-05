India reports 5,910 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases see significant dip

Highlights
- India recorded 5,910 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
- As per health ministry, the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,80,464.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 55,114.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,007. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Sunday reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 11,267 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. On Friday, the city logged 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|1
|10473
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|554
|19
|2321954
|104
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|48
|1
|66364
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2850
|51
|733821
|62
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|655
|62
|835812
|175
|12295
|6
|Chandigarh
|210
|8
|97542
|42
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|720
|25
|1159296
|42
|14114
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11571
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1172
|120
|1972992
|338
|26477
|10
|Goa*
|591
|30
|251956
|71
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1422
|12
|1258627
|174
|11016
|12
|Haryana
|1011
|61
|1041179
|207
|10686
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|654
|6
|306444
|40
|4202
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|900
|66
|472640
|168
|4783
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|5
|436562
|10
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|5212
|9
|4009287
|589
|40247
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|9876
|19
|6680691
|1318
|70857
|18
|Ladakh
|45
|2
|28970
|2
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|289
|33
|1042579
|79
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|8364
|330
|7948226
|1532
|148264
|3
|22
|Manipur
|61
|5
|137529
|1
|2148
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|88
|9
|94786
|6
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|406
|236261
|65
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|19
|35130
|2
|779
|26
|Odisha
|1598
|25
|1317687
|195
|9180
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|265
|13
|170789
|55
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|749
|23
|762179
|85
|17903
|29
|Rajasthan
|2069
|64
|1298227
|348
|9628
|30
|Sikkim
|109
|4
|43201
|20
|491
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5010
|24
|3527521
|494
|38036
|32
|Telangana
|1116
|73
|829840
|175
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|22
|1
|106774
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1295
|12
|439490
|27
|7740
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1700
|115
|2098456
|328
|23610
|36
|West Bengal
|2170
|98
|2084245
|278
|21473
|1
|Total#
|53974
|1140
|43880464
|7034
|528007
|9
|*Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.