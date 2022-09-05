India reports 5,910 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases see significant dip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,80,464.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 55,114.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,007. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 11,267 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. On Friday, the city logged 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 1 10473 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 554 19 2321954 104 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 48 1 66364 1 296 4 Assam 2850 51 733821 62 8032 5 Bihar 655 62 835812 175 12295 6 Chandigarh 210 8 97542 42 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 720 25 1159296 42 14114 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11571 4 9 Delhi 1172 120 1972992 338 26477 10 Goa* 591 30 251956 71 3963 11 Gujarat 1422 12 1258627 174 11016 12 Haryana 1011 61 1041179 207 10686 13 Himachal Pradesh 654 6 306444 40 4202 14 Jammu and Kashmir 900 66 472640 168 4783 1 15 Jharkhand 132 5 436562 10 5330 16 Karnataka 5212 9 4009287 589 40247 2 17 Kerala*** 9876 19 6680691 1318 70857 18 Ladakh 45 2 28970 2 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 289 33 1042579 79 10770 21 Maharashtra 8364 330 7948226 1532 148264 3 22 Manipur 61 5 137529 1 2148 1 23 Meghalaya 88 9 94786 6 1618 24 Mizoram 406 236261 65 722 25 Nagaland 19 35130 2 779 26 Odisha 1598 25 1317687 195 9180 1 27 Puducherry 265 13 170789 55 1969 28 Punjab** 749 23 762179 85 17903 29 Rajasthan 2069 64 1298227 348 9628 30 Sikkim 109 4 43201 20 491 31 Tamil Nadu 5010 24 3527521 494 38036 32 Telangana 1116 73 829840 175 4111 33 Tripura 22 1 106774 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1295 12 439490 27 7740 35 Uttar Pradesh 1700 115 2098456 328 23610 36 West Bengal 2170 98 2084245 278 21473 1 Total# 53974 1140 43880464 7034 528007 9 *Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

