India reports 5,910 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases see significant dip

Published on: September 05, 2022 9:50 IST
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • India recorded 5,910 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • As per health ministry, the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,80,464.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 55,114.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,007. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 11,267 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. On Friday, the city logged 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10473   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 554 19  2321954 104  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 48 66364 296  
4 Assam 2850 51  733821 62  8032  
5 Bihar 655 62  835812 175  12295  
6 Chandigarh 210 97542 42  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 720 25  1159296 42  14114  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11571   4  
9 Delhi 1172 120  1972992 338  26477  
10 Goa* 591 30  251956 71  3963  
11 Gujarat 1422 12  1258627 174  11016  
12 Haryana 1011 61  1041179 207  10686  
13 Himachal Pradesh 654 306444 40  4202  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 900 66  472640 168  4783
15 Jharkhand 132 436562 10  5330  
16 Karnataka 5212 4009287 589  40247
17 Kerala*** 9876 19  6680691 1318  70857  
18 Ladakh 45 28970 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 289 33  1042579 79  10770  
21 Maharashtra 8364 330  7948226 1532  148264
22 Manipur 61 137529 2148
23 Meghalaya 88 94786 1618  
24 Mizoram 406   236261 65  722  
25 Nagaland 19   35130 779  
26 Odisha 1598 25  1317687 195  9180
27 Puducherry 265 13  170789 55  1969  
28 Punjab** 749 23  762179 85  17903  
29 Rajasthan 2069 64  1298227 348  9628  
30 Sikkim 109 43201 20  491  
31 Tamil Nadu 5010 24  3527521 494  38036  
32 Telangana 1116 73  829840 175  4111  
33 Tripura 22 106774 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1295 12  439490 27  7740  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1700 115  2098456 328  23610  
36 West Bengal 2170 98  2084245 278  21473
Total# 53974 1140  43880464 7034  528007
*Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

