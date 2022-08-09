Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 12,751 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,31,807

The total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries reached 4,35,16,071.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,772. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded 3.50 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.69%.

Delhi Covid cases:

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 6 10333 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1453 177 2317524 215 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 295 27 65655 68 296 4 Assam 4006 420 729513 459 8022 5 Bihar 1024 10 831688 129 12285 6 Chandigarh 772 3 95499 69 1171 7 Chhattisgarh 3282 59 1152169 447 14081 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 3 11530 4 4 9 Delhi 7484 561 1937079 1927 26336 6 10 Goa* 1046 35 248261 85 3855 11 Gujarat 5862 33 1245080 692 10980 2 12 Haryana 4598 87 1021547 906 10650 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 4919 151 296287 902 4177 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5045 259 460380 711 4776 15 Jharkhand 837 60 434845 145 5328 16 Karnataka 11252 646 3969691 1662 40163 3 17 Kerala*** 10179 477 6650001 1374 70582 18 Ladakh 118 5 28675 12 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1349 6 1039336 175 10762 21 Maharashtra 11968 43 7900626 1044 148143 4 22 Manipur 244 11 136995 40 2138 23 Meghalaya 686 20 93628 36 1611 24 Mizoram 1214 25 232461 267 712 1 25 Nagaland 54 8 35012 11 772 26 Odisha 5851 53 1304527 704 9149 1 27 Puducherry 640 61 169044 84 1967 28 Punjab** 12429 274 747101 17832 2 29 Rajasthan 3813 375 1284411 177 9590 30 Sikkim 476 92 41834 109 474 31 Tamil Nadu 9408 481 3506229 1453 38033 32 Telangana 5667 243 816506 771 4111 33 Tripura 653 100 105831 175 935 34 Uttarakhand 2378 206 435009 348 7719 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 5440 443 2079670 288 23576 1 36 West Bengal 7302 545 2070731 917 21400 5 Total# 131807 3703 43516071 16412 526772 32 ***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. #Assam data updated till 7th Aug 2022.

