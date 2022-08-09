India reports 12,751 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,31,807

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,772. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded 3.50 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.69%.
Delhi Covid cases:
Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|6
|10333
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1453
|177
|2317524
|215
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|295
|27
|65655
|68
|296
|4
|Assam
|4006
|420
|729513
|459
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|1024
|10
|831688
|129
|12285
|6
|Chandigarh
|772
|3
|95499
|69
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3282
|59
|1152169
|447
|14081
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|23
|3
|11530
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|7484
|561
|1937079
|1927
|26336
|6
|10
|Goa*
|1046
|35
|248261
|85
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|5862
|33
|1245080
|692
|10980
|2
|12
|Haryana
|4598
|87
|1021547
|906
|10650
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4919
|151
|296287
|902
|4177
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5045
|259
|460380
|711
|4776
|15
|Jharkhand
|837
|60
|434845
|145
|5328
|16
|Karnataka
|11252
|646
|3969691
|1662
|40163
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|10179
|477
|6650001
|1374
|70582
|18
|Ladakh
|118
|5
|28675
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1349
|6
|1039336
|175
|10762
|21
|Maharashtra
|11968
|43
|7900626
|1044
|148143
|4
|22
|Manipur
|244
|11
|136995
|40
|2138
|23
|Meghalaya
|686
|20
|93628
|36
|1611
|24
|Mizoram
|1214
|25
|232461
|267
|712
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|54
|8
|35012
|11
|772
|26
|Odisha
|5851
|53
|1304527
|704
|9149
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|640
|61
|169044
|84
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|12429
|274
|747101
|17832
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3813
|375
|1284411
|177
|9590
|30
|Sikkim
|476
|92
|41834
|109
|474
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|9408
|481
|3506229
|1453
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|5667
|243
|816506
|771
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|653
|100
|105831
|175
|935
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2378
|206
|435009
|348
|7719
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5440
|443
|2079670
|288
|23576
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|7302
|545
|2070731
|917
|21400
|5
|Total#
|131807
|3703
|43516071
|16412
|526772
|32
|***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|#Assam data updated till 7th Aug 2022.