India reports 12,751 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,31,807

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
     
Covid 19 cases today: The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,772. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded 3.50 per cent.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2022 9:38 IST
Highlights

  • India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection.
  • The total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries reached 4,35,16,071.
  • A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,772. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded 3.50 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.69%.

Delhi Covid cases:

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10333 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1453 177  2317524 215  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 295 27  65655 68  296  
4 Assam 4006 420  729513 459  8022  
5 Bihar 1024 10  831688 129  12285  
6 Chandigarh 772 95499 69  1171  
7 Chhattisgarh 3282 59  1152169 447  14081
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 11530 4  
9 Delhi 7484 561  1937079 1927  26336
10 Goa* 1046 35  248261 85  3855  
11 Gujarat 5862 33  1245080 692  10980
12 Haryana 4598 87  1021547 906  10650
13 Himachal Pradesh 4919 151  296287 902  4177
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5045 259  460380 711  4776  
15 Jharkhand 837 60  434845 145  5328  
16 Karnataka 11252 646  3969691 1662  40163
17 Kerala*** 10179 477  6650001 1374  70582  
18 Ladakh 118 28675 12  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1349 1039336 175  10762  
21 Maharashtra 11968 43  7900626 1044  148143
22 Manipur 244 11  136995 40  2138  
23 Meghalaya 686 20  93628 36  1611  
24 Mizoram 1214 25  232461 267  712
25 Nagaland 54 35012 11  772  
26 Odisha 5851 53  1304527 704  9149
27 Puducherry 640 61  169044 84  1967  
28 Punjab** 12429 274  747101   17832
29 Rajasthan 3813 375  1284411 177  9590  
30 Sikkim 476 92  41834 109  474  
31 Tamil Nadu 9408 481  3506229 1453  38033  
32 Telangana 5667 243  816506 771  4111  
33 Tripura 653 100  105831 175  935  
34 Uttarakhand 2378 206  435009 348  7719
35 Uttar Pradesh 5440 443  2079670 288  23576
36 West Bengal 7302 545  2070731 917  21400
Total# 131807 3703  43516071 16412  526772 32 
***Kerala: Additionally, 10 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
#Assam data updated till 7th Aug 2022.

