  Covaxin now universal vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin now universal vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had claimed that its COVID vaccine Covaxin can neutralise both Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus.

January 14, 2022
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker shows Covaxin vial during preparation for 15-18 age group vaccination drive in Patna. 

Highlights

  • Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced that Covaxin is now universal vaccine
  • Covaxin can neutralise both Delta, Omicron variants, claimed Bharat Biotech earlier
  • Earlier studies also demonstrated neutralizing potential of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday (January 13) announced that its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children.

"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," said Bharat Biotech.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said, "Results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin, neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants."

It also mentioned that earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of Covaxin against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron, Zeta and Kappa.

