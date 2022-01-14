Covaxin now universal vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker shows Covaxin vial during preparation for 15-18 age group vaccination drive in Patna.

Highlights Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced that Covaxin is now universal vaccine

Covaxin can neutralise both Delta, Omicron variants, claimed Bharat Biotech earlier

Earlier studies also demonstrated neutralizing potential of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday (January 13) announced that its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children.

"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," said Bharat Biotech.

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had claimed that its COVID vaccine Covaxin can neutralise both Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said, "Results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin, neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants."

It also mentioned that earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of Covaxin against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron, Zeta and Kappa.

ALSO READ: Covaxin booster dose trial shows 'long-term safety', claims Bharat Biotech

Latest India News