Delhi: AIIMS to start screening children for Covaxin trials from today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will begin screening of children aged 2 to 18 years for Covaxin clinical trials from today. Covaxin is indigenously developed anti-Covid vaccine. It is developed by Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last week, AIIMS Patna had started a similar trial for Bharat Biotech's children aged between 12 and 18.

If the clinical trials are succesful, India will join the list of countries like the US, China, Germany and others that have approved vaccination for children. Experts have warned that the third wave could hit the country between October and December. It will affect kids the most.

In the US, the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children aged 12 to 15 years. China has approved the emergency use of Coronavac, an anti-Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Chinese company Sinovac, for children aged 3 to 17 years.

