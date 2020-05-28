30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines: Govt

Image Source : AP (FILE) FILE

About 30 groups in India are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan said at a media briefing on Thursday. "Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace," he said.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," Vijay Raghavan said today. He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year. Designing new drugs is a very very big challenge and just like a vaccine it takes a very long time, he said.

"Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said. VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.

