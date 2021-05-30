Image Source : PTI Centre asks states to take action against institutions giving Covid vaccination package with hotels

The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines. In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

Apart from government Covid vaccination centre and private Covid vaccination centre, workplace, near home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national Covid Vaccination Program so vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately, Agnani was quoted as saying in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," he added.

As per the COVID vaccination guidelines, four options are available for carrying out the vaccination drive; Government COVID Vaccination Centre, Private COVID Vaccination Centre run by private hospitals, Workplace COVID Vaccination Centre at government offices to be run by government hospitals and at private companies to be run by private hospitals, Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centre for the elderly and differently-abled person to be organised at group housing societies, RWA offices, community centres, Panchayat Bhawans, schools/colleges, old age homes on a temporary basis.

Apart from this, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination drives under the program.

Several posts were floating on social media regarding vaccination package offered by star hotels in collaboration with private hospitals.

