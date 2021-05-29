Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Reliance hospital to give free COVID vaccination to kin of kids being treated for cancer.

In a unique gesture, the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) will provide free vaccination to the families of children undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

For this, the HNRFH has tied up with Access Life Assistance Foundation, an NGO that provides multi-disciplinary supportive care to families of cancer-afflicted children who come to Mumbai for treatment.

The NGO also runs five childhood cancer care centres in Mumbai which accommodate at least 60 families of children suffering from cancers at any given time.

The children face the harsh realities of life but still venture out regularly encountering risks for their chemotherapy and other follow-up cancer treatment.

They are accompanied by their family members to the hospital for the ongoing treatment and are at risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus whenever they step outside.

Accordingly, the families of all such cancer-hit kids shall be given free Covid-19 vaccination jabs to ensure their safety, said the HNRFH official.

Also Read: Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes free talk time for JioPhone users amid COVID pandemic

Latest India News