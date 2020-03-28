Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh government to release 11,000 prisoners on parole (Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday decided to release 11 thousand prisoners on parole. The decision was taken in order to avoid spread of coronavirus. These prisoners will be out on parole for 8 weeks. Moreover, only those prisoners who are serving less than 7 years of prison sentence are going to be released from prison.

The move does appear to have been taken in light of coronavirus outbreak. Indian prisons are often overcrowded. This creates conducive conditions for the spread of coronavirus, the deadly virus against which no vaccine or medicine has been found as yet.

Though Uttar Pradesh is not the Indian state worst hit by coronavirus, the state has seen 55 patients. 11 people have been cured so far and so far no death has been recorded.

A few days ago, Maharashtra took decision to release 11 thousand prisoners on parole to avoid spread of coronavirus.

