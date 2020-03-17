Image Source : PTI Covid-19: Rise in number of people leaving Pune, says official

The number of people leaving Pune district limits has increased after it topped in the number of novel coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra. As on Tuesday, Pune district has 17 Covid-19 patients, a sizable chunk of the state's count which stands at 40. "As per information I have received from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, around 35,000 people travel in or from Pune daily, but in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of passengers coming in has declined while those going out has increased," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

"On Monday, the number of people who came in went down and stood at 8,000, while the number of people going out of the city was 18,000," he said.

He added that the condition of all Covid-19 patients from the district was stable.

The samples of two people, who tested positive for the virus on March 9, will probably be sent against for re-test on March 23, he said.

If the tests return negative, then it will be subject to a confirmatory test after 24 hours, he added.

