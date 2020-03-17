Puducherry reports first confirmed case of coronavirus; 68-year-old woman tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from Puducherry. As per reports, a 68-year-old woman from Mahe region of Puducherry has tested positive. As per the Health Ministry, India has so far confirmed 137 cases of coronavirus. The figure might go up as the developments from across the country report more people testing positive.

Earlier, third death was reported in India because of coronavirus from Mumbai when a 63-year-old man succumbed to the disease.

Covid-19 pandemic has created a state of chaos across the world with governments across the world taking desperate measures to counter the issue.