Bengaluru: 67-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus; Karnataka total rises to 11

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: 67-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus, taking total to 11 in Karnataka

A 67-year-old woman who is a city resident and returned from Dubai via Goa last week has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the eleventh case in Karnataka, the health department said on Tuesday. The patient has been in strict home quarantine since coming to city and has been admitted to a designated isolation hospital.

A health department media bulletin said "67-year-old female who is a resident of Bangalore returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. She is a known case of chronic kidney disease (CKD). She has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bangalore."

The woman was admitted to the hospital on March 16.

According to the bulletin, 21 high-risk contacts including five family members have been identified and they are under strict home quarantine.

Officials said till date 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death.

The ten patients were in isolation wards and are stable, they added.

The 67-year-old woman is the fourth new positive confirmed case that has been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

