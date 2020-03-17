Two more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, state worst-hit with 41 cases

Image Source : AP Two more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra

Two more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, one in Pune and another in Mumbai, taking number of covid-19 patients in state to 41. "A 49-year-old person has also been tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai today; he has travel history to USA. With this, total number of COVID19 cases rises to 41 in Maharashtra," Maharashtra Public Health Department said.

Earlier Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune said, "One person has been tested positive for COVID19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad today; he has travel history to USA. With this, total number of COVID19 cases rises to 40 in Maharashtra."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to keep government offices closed for next 7 days. The government has issued a cabinet note in this regard. Only the offices dealing with essential and emergency services will continue to function. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government is already mulling suspension of Mumbai local train services to avoid spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19). Maharashtra is emerging as a centre of Coronavirus infections.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 137, which includes 24 foreigners. Maharashtra has recorded the most cases, with 40. Kerala follows in second with 24 and Uttar Pradesh is third with 14.

