Quarantined man runs nude out of house in Tamil Nadu, bites elderly woman to death

A man under home quarantine for coronavirus suddenly ran out of his house on Friday and bit an elderly woman to death, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. The man had recently returned from Sri Lanka following which he was put under home quarantine.

The man came rushing out of his house and bit a 80-year-old woman on her neck. Late Friday, the woman was hospitalised after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment.

The man, however, was overpowered and handed over to police.