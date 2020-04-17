Image Source : AP Pune: One more COVID-19 patient dies; district toll rises to 48

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection in state-run Sassoon Hospital here in Maharashtra on Friday morning, taking the toll in Pune district to 48, an official said. The man suffered from pre-existing illnesses and was under treatment for the last two days, he said.

With this, the death count in Pune district, the second-worst affected by coronavirus after Mumbai, has gone up to 48, according to health authorities.

As many as 39 of these COVID-19 patients have died in the state-run hospital, whose dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, was transferred on Thursday evening by the government.

"The man with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension was admitted to the hospital on April 15 and died on Friday during treatment," said an official from the medical facility.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Pune: Man walks 350 km to reach Parbhani; tests COVID-19 positive

ALSO READ | Pune: 62 pregnant women came in contact with sonographer who tested COVID-19 positive

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage