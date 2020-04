Coronavirus in Pune: Man walks 350 km to reach Parbhani; tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP Pune: Man walks 350 km to reach Parbhani; tests coronavirus positive

Parbhani district in central Maharashtra on Thursday reported its first coronavirus case after a young man, who came from Pune on foot, was found infected with the disease, an official said.

A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI.

He was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

His swab was sent for testing and report received on Thursday found him to be positive for the disease, the official told.

“There are no severe symptoms in him and the patient is now stable. We have found 8-9 close contacts of this patient and further formalities are on,” said Dake.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage