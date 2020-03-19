Coronavirus: 3 of family test positive in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: 3 of family test positive in Rajasthan

Three new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, where three people of a family were tested positive for COVID-19. According to state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the cases were reported from Jhunjhunu in the state. All three - a couple and their two-year-old daughter - had returned from Italy on March 8. Soon after their return, their samples were collected and sent to SMS Hospital in Jaipur which came back positive.

Now, all three of them are being shifted to Jaipur for further treatment under specialists. Movement restrictions have been enforced within a radius of 1 kilometer of their residence.

Jhunjhunu residents have also been requested to stay indoors. All those who came in touch with the family will be screened.

Sharma said that the medical department is trying to check the spread of this virus and hence people should follow the advisory as given by the medical department.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the department.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Advisory issued for MGNREGA workers in Rajasthan

Also Read | Rajasthan shuts schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centers, gyms amid coronavirus crisis​