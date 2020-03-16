Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Coronavirus: Advisory issued for MGNREGA workers in Rajasthan

​Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said an advisory had been issued for rural job scheme workers in the state to raise awareness among them about the novel coronavirus pandemic.  

New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 22:35 IST
Around 13-lakh workers are employed in the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

They work in groups and many workplaces have more than 100 people at a time, Pilot said.

The deputy chief minister underlined that taking necessary precaution and adopting preventive measures, one can protect himself and others from coronavirus infection.

