Rajasthan shuts schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centers, gyms amid coronavirus crisis

Taking a cue from other states, Rajasthan has also shut down schools, colleges, coaching centres, gyms, and cinema halls till March 30, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Saturday. However, Board examinations that are underway will be held as per schedule.

Several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and now Rajasthan have also shut down schools, colleges and other public places as confirmed COVID 19 cases continue to surge in the country.

On Friday, two more confirmed coronavirus cases surfaced -- one in Noida and another in Manesar -- while a 68-year-old COVID 19 patient died in Delhi. Her son was already found positive for coronavirus as he was travelling to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and February 22. Coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread infections and deaths all around the world. In India, the number of infected persons has risen to 81.

Invoking coronavirus pandemic, administration across states have advised people not to indulge in mass gatherings and take all necessary precautions.

