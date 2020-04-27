Coronavirus cases in India cross 27,000-mark; 872 deaths. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered. Today, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers via conferencing to decide on the road ahead on coronavirus lockdown after May 3. The lockdown was earlier extended by 19 more days after the Prime Minister announced on April 14 in a televised address to the nation.
PM Modi had said if India wanted to fight this global crisis then the lockdown would have to be extended in the country so that its spread to a mass level could be contained. His call was supported by almost all the state governments who were of the view that it was necessary to impose a nation-wide lockdown. Therefore, all eyes will be on PM Modi's meeting who is expected to talk with chief ministers from 10 am onwards to decide whether India will further extend the lockdown or some more relaxations will be given to the people.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1097
|231
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|36
|27
|1
|Bihar
|274
|56
|2
|Chandigarh
|30
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|Delhi
|2918
|877
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3301
|313
|151
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|523
|137
|6
|Jharkhand
|82
|13
|3
|Karnataka
|503
|182
|19
|Kerala
|458
|338
|4
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2096
|302
|103
|Maharashtra
|8068
|1076
|342
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|103
|35
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|Rajasthan
|2185
|518
|33
|Tamil Nadu
|1885
|1020
|24
|Telengana
|1002
|280
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|50
|28
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1868
|289
|29
|West Bengal
|649
|105
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|27892*
|6185
|872
