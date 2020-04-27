Coronavirus cases in India cross 27,000-mark; 872 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A man wearing face mask rides a bicycle during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered. Today, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers via conferencing to decide on the road ahead on coronavirus lockdown after May 3. The lockdown was earlier extended by 19 more days after the Prime Minister announced on April 14 in a televised address to the nation.

PM Modi had said if India wanted to fight this global crisis then the lockdown would have to be extended in the country so that its spread to a mass level could be contained. His call was supported by almost all the state governments who were of the view that it was necessary to impose a nation-wide lockdown. Therefore, all eyes will be on PM Modi's meeting who is expected to talk with chief ministers from 10 am onwards to decide whether India will further extend the lockdown or some more relaxations will be given to the people.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 27 1 Bihar 274 56 2 Chandigarh 30 17 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 2918 877 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3301 313 151 Haryana 289 176 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 523 137 6 Jharkhand 82 13 3 Karnataka 503 182 19 Kerala 458 338 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 2096 302 103 Maharashtra 8068 1076 342 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 103 35 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 313 71 18 Rajasthan 2185 518 33 Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 Telengana 1002 280 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 50 28 0 Uttar Pradesh 1868 289 29 West Bengal 649 105 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 27892* 6185 872

