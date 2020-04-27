Coronavirus positive cases near 3-million mark globally; death toll at 206,973

Image Source : AP A father with his children wearing face mask to prevent the coronavirus go for a walk at Carlos III promenade, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2020. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of complete seclusion. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

The total number of cases of coronavirus globally has surpassed 2.9 million cases on Monday. Meanwhile, 206,973 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to John Hopkins University, the US has recorded 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country is more than 9,87,000. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 26,644 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 197,675 as of Sunday, according to latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department. A total of 260 people died from the disease caused by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest one-day death toll since March 15, Xinhua news agency reported.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France is continuing to trend downward, the overall number of ICU patients is increasing, with more people needing emergency care for other ailments.

The build-up of patients in French ICUs comes amid concerns that people with long-term medical problems have been delaying or not getting treatment during the outbreak, while hospitals have been struggling with huge flows of patients seriously ill with the new coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said hospital ICUs were treating 7,553 people on Sunday, 28 more than on Saturday. But the proportion of COVID-19 patients in ICUs was again down, at 4,682. That was 43 fewer than the day before. The ministry said the increase of non-COVID patients in ICUs “underscores the necessity of tracking and treating patients with chronic illnesses as well as the urgent need to care for serious acute illnesses.”

The overall death toll from France’s virus outbreak is now up to 22,856, behind only Italy and Spain in Europe. More than one-third of France’s victims died in care facilities, mostly for the elderly.

Total number of cases across the globe so far:

