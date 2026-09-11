Literal shockwave: Israeli strike on Hezbollah tunnel triggers 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Lebanon | VIDEO

A powerful Israeli airstrike literally sent shockwaves across southern Lebanon, with a magnitude 4.1 earthquake being triggered in the area. The US Geological Survey recorded the quake soon after Lebanese news agency NNA reported that the Israeli military blasted a Hezbollah tunnel at the Ali al-Taher ridge.

Tremors and the sound of the blast were felt across Nabatieh and surrounding areas, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Israel confirms attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, saying the operation completed the consolidation of a security zone in the area.

In a joint statement, they said the site contained “strategic terror infrastructure” that had been built over two decades with Iranian funding and planning. Israeli forces had established operational control over the ridge, both above and below ground, before dismantling the network, they said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the underground network stretched for more than 2 km and contained dozens of rockets, missiles and drones, along with anti-tank missiles, mines and explosive devices.

The complex also included command centres, weapons storage facilities and living quarters that allowed fighters to remain underground for extended periods, the IDF said.

Netanyahu and Katz said Israeli forces would remain in the security zone and continue dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and preventing the group from rebuilding its military capabilities.

They also warned that Israel would continue to defend communities in northern Israel from within Lebanon and would respond with force to any attempt to target Israeli civilians or troops.

Israel-Lebaon tensions flare-up

At least 12 people were killed and several others, including children, were injured after the Israeli Air Force carried out two airstrikes on a village in southern Lebanon early Monday in fresh escalation between the two nations in the Middle East.

The strikes came amid renewed tensions between Israel and Hezbollah despite a truce reached more than two months ago. They also followed Israel’s announcement that its military had established “operational control” over the strategic Ali Taher hill, which overlooks several villages and key roads leading to Nabatiyeh.

According to the Health Ministry, one strike hit a building, killing 11 people, including two children and four women. Eight others were wounded, among them three children and a paramedic.

A second strike targeted a car in the village, killing a paramedic affiliated with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and injuring two others, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said the strikes were carried out in response to two Hezbollah drone attacks that exploded while targeting Israeli troops in Lebanon earlier Monday. It said one of the strikes targeted a Hezbollah militant who was allegedly transporting weapons to Kfar Rumman.

Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the drone attacks and did not immediately comment on the intensifying Israeli strikes in the Nabatiyeh province.

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