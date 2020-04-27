90 doctors, 30 nurses quarantined at Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College

Image Source : FILE/PTI 90 Doctors, 30 nurses quarantined in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College

90 doctors, 30 nurses, and 20 ward boys of Gandhi Medical College were quarantined on Sunday and this announcement has shaken the medical fraternity in the city. This was done after five doctors tested positive in the city's oldest hospitals-- Hamidia and Sultania - on Saturday. Samples of the medical staff have been sent for examination and reports are awaited. This has led to a shortage of doctors, nursing staff and ward boys in the hospital. Only 10 per cent of patients are being examined as compared to normal days.

Reports from Indore said 91 new cases were added till Sunday evening taking the total to 1,176. The newly-infected include an associate professor at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and an employee of the Residency Area. The number of dead went up to 57 in Indore.

The government tried to kickstart industrial activity in western Madhya Pradesh with the Industrial Development Corporation approving resumption of production in 96 big and medium industries of Pithampur. Earlier, 110 industries were approved. Thus 206 industrial units were back in action on Sunday. The government plans to resume industrial activity in Indore after May 3.

The number of infected patients rose to 2,090 by Sunday night in the state. Indore had 1,176 cases, Bhopal 415, Ujjain 106, Khargone 61, Dhar and Khandwa 36 each, Jabalpur 59, Raisen 28, Hoshangabad 32, Barwani 24, Dewas 23, Morena and Vidisha 13 each , Ratlam 13 , Agar Malwa 11, Mandsaur 9, Shajapur 6, Sagar 5, Chhindwara 5, Gwalior and Sheopur 4 each, Alirajpur 3, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh 2 each and in Betul and Dindori one each were found infected.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage