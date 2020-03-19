Coronavirus: PM Modi announces formation of COVID-19 Task Force to tackle health, economic blowbacks

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi during his address on Thursday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the formation of COVID-19 Task Force to deal with the health and economic implications of the coronavirus epidemic, in a special address to the nation. "The COVID-19 Task Force will deal with all the issues arising out of coronavirus epidemic," said the PM, as he noted that the outbreak was like no other seen in recent human history.

"Even World War 1 didn't affect as many countries as the coronavirus already has," he said. The Prime Minister appealed to the public to exercise utmost precaution and avoid venturing out of home unless utmost necessary. "I especially appeal to senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 to stay indoors for the next few weeks," he said.

The PM has called upon the citizens to observe a self-imposed curfew on March 22, what he termed as 'janata curfew', so to help in the spread of the virus. "At 5 PM on Sunday, I would like to ask everyone to come out in their balconies or outside their homes and ring their utensils as token of appreciation to all the health workers and those on the frontlines, fighting the coronavirus," the PM said.

