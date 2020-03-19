Janata Curfew on Sunday: PM Modi asks nation to take pro-active measures in wake of COVID-19

Image Source : DD PM Modi announces janata curfew on Sunday, March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to resort to pro-active measures to counter the growing threat of coronavirus. In his address to the nation PM Modi asked people to abide by a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22. Hes asked the all Indians to stay at their homes from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday.

"In wake of coronavirus, i want people of India to abide by 'Janata Curfew'. This curfew will be enacted by the people for the safety of the people. On Sunday, March 22, i want everyone to stay at their homes from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm," PM Modi said.

"In times of this pandemic, if you are having a casual approach about the virus, it is an injustice to yourself and to your family members, who might be more vulnurable than you," he said.

He further added, "Try and work from home, go out only if absolutely essential. PM Modi also asked for people above the age of 60-65 to stay at home for the next few weeks. "People who are above the age of 60-65 need should not leave their homes for the next few weeks." he said.

As we live in unprecedented times, PM Modi, took out a moment to thank all those people who are carrying on their work on the streets despite their being a chance of them encountering the virus. "I want everyone to take out 5 mins, at 5:00 pm on March 22, to thank all those people who have been carrying out their service with little regard to their own safety. Like policemen, cab drivers, doctors, delivery boys, etc. At this point of time their service cannot be considered as normal work," PM added.

The Prime Minister also announced the formation of COVID-19 Economic Task Force. "Government has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly," PM Modi said.