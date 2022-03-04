Friday, March 04, 2022
     
India adds 6,396 new COVID cases with 201 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 69,897 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2022 9:20 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India adds 6,396 new COVID cases with 201 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 69,897 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589
  • The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent on March 4

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today. 

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said. 

Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. 

 No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9886 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1543 114  2301904 236  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 85 64077 12  296      
4 Assam 1469 716042 14  6639      
5 Bihar 259 12  817683 29  12255      
6 Chandigarh 111 23  90500 32  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1005 124  1136201 233  14030   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11434   4      
9 Delhi 1588 65  1833169 388  26130   3
10 Goa 193 16  241062 40  3825      
11 Gujarat 1250 178  1210850 305  10934   1
12 Haryana 1434 121  970440 374  10569   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 632 97  278784 186  4122      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 463 64  447923 110  4748      
15 Jharkhand 321 39  428860 67  5315      
16 Karnataka 3928 317  3897928 689  39979 10    10
17 Kerala*** 19855 2612  6421042 4673  65758 73  88 161
18 Ladakh 137 27719 24  228      
19 Lakshadweep 2   11346   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 2233 515  1026627 654  10732   2
21 Maharashtra 8954 689  7714719 1144  143718 12    12
22 Manipur 293 13  134448 32  2113      
23 Meghalaya 164 91801 23  1581   1
24 Mizoram 5483 532  210462 1099  660   2
25 Nagaland 82 34576 756      
26 Odisha 1646 192  1274756 330  9085      
27 Puducherry 74 10  163702 17  1962      
28 Punjab 449 61  740092 123  17718   1
29 Rajasthan 3111 414  1267913 669  9540   1
30 Sikkim 39 38597 10  443      
31 Tamil Nadu 3950 487  3408373 778  38010   1
32 Telangana 2386 221  782904 385  4111      
33 Tripura 14 99933 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2187 86  426407 117  7686   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 2774 232  2042319 488  23470   2
36 West Bengal 1776 19  1992591 158  21178      
Total# 69897 7255  42367070 13450  514589 113  88 201
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 73 of deaths reported on 3rd Mar, + 88 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

