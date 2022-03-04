Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India adds 6,396 new COVID cases with 201 fatalities in single day.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 69,897 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589

The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent on March 4

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 9886 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1543 114 2301904 236 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 85 7 64077 12 296 4 Assam 1469 8 716042 14 6639 5 Bihar 259 12 817683 29 12255 6 Chandigarh 111 23 90500 32 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1005 124 1136201 233 14030 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11434 4 9 Delhi 1588 65 1833169 388 26130 3 3 10 Goa 193 16 241062 40 3825 11 Gujarat 1250 178 1210850 305 10934 1 1 12 Haryana 1434 121 970440 374 10569 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 632 97 278784 186 4122 14 Jammu and Kashmir 463 64 447923 110 4748 15 Jharkhand 321 39 428860 67 5315 16 Karnataka 3928 317 3897928 689 39979 10 10 17 Kerala*** 19855 2612 6421042 4673 65758 73 88 161 18 Ladakh 137 1 27719 24 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 11346 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 2233 515 1026627 654 10732 2 2 21 Maharashtra 8954 689 7714719 1144 143718 12 12 22 Manipur 293 13 134448 32 2113 23 Meghalaya 164 6 91801 23 1581 1 1 24 Mizoram 5483 532 210462 1099 660 2 2 25 Nagaland 82 4 34576 5 756 26 Odisha 1646 192 1274756 330 9085 27 Puducherry 74 10 163702 17 1962 28 Punjab 449 61 740092 123 17718 1 1 29 Rajasthan 3111 414 1267913 669 9540 1 1 30 Sikkim 39 8 38597 10 443 31 Tamil Nadu 3950 487 3408373 778 38010 1 1 32 Telangana 2386 221 782904 385 4111 33 Tripura 14 3 99933 4 919 34 Uttarakhand 2187 86 426407 117 7686 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 2774 232 2042319 488 23470 2 2 36 West Bengal 1776 19 1992591 158 21178 Total# 69897 7255 42367070 13450 514589 113 88 201 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 73 of deaths reported on 3rd Mar, + 88 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Does nerve damage contribute to long-Covid symptoms?

Latest India News