India adds 6,396 new COVID cases with 201 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 69,897 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent on March 4
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 6,396 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 201 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 4), the country saw a total of 13,450 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,67,070.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 69,897 (0.16%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,589. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,09,73,356 samples have been tested up to March 3 for COVID-19. Of these 9,23,351 samples were tested on Thursday.
ALSO READ: Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said.
Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|1
|9886
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1543
|114
|2301904
|236
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|85
|7
|64077
|12
|296
|4
|Assam
|1469
|8
|716042
|14
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|259
|12
|817683
|29
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|111
|23
|90500
|32
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1005
|124
|1136201
|233
|14030
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|11434
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1588
|65
|1833169
|388
|26130
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|193
|16
|241062
|40
|3825
|11
|Gujarat
|1250
|178
|1210850
|305
|10934
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1434
|121
|970440
|374
|10569
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|632
|97
|278784
|186
|4122
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|463
|64
|447923
|110
|4748
|15
|Jharkhand
|321
|39
|428860
|67
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3928
|317
|3897928
|689
|39979
|10
|10
|17
|Kerala***
|19855
|2612
|6421042
|4673
|65758
|73
|88
|161
|18
|Ladakh
|137
|1
|27719
|24
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11346
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2233
|515
|1026627
|654
|10732
|2
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|8954
|689
|7714719
|1144
|143718
|12
|12
|22
|Manipur
|293
|13
|134448
|32
|2113
|23
|Meghalaya
|164
|6
|91801
|23
|1581
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|5483
|532
|210462
|1099
|660
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|82
|4
|34576
|5
|756
|26
|Odisha
|1646
|192
|1274756
|330
|9085
|27
|Puducherry
|74
|10
|163702
|17
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|449
|61
|740092
|123
|17718
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|3111
|414
|1267913
|669
|9540
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|39
|8
|38597
|10
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3950
|487
|3408373
|778
|38010
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|2386
|221
|782904
|385
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|3
|99933
|4
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2187
|86
|426407
|117
|7686
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2774
|232
|2042319
|488
|23470
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|1776
|19
|1992591
|158
|21178
|Total#
|69897
|7255
|42367070
|13450
|514589
|113
|88
|201
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 73 of deaths reported on 3rd Mar, + 88 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Does nerve damage contribute to long-Covid symptoms?