Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
  • Wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum
  Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Vikas Sheel recently wrote to states and UTs on the issue of near expiry vaccines available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2022 13:15 IST
Image Source : AP

Ensure no wastage of Covid vaccines, swap near expiry vials with long expiry ones: Centres to states

Highlights

  • Consider exchange of near expiry COVID vaccine vials available at centres: Govt to states, UTs
  • Earlier also directions were issued to Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra in this regard

The Centre has asked states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry COVID-19 vaccine vials available at private vaccination centres with long expiry vaccine doses stocked with government facilities to ensure there is no wastage.

Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Vikas Sheel recently wrote to states and UTs on the issue of near expiry vaccines available at private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

Earlier also directions were issued to West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra in this regard. It has also been communicated to all states that regular review is to be carried out on the status of Covid vaccines, if available, with private CVCs.

"It is reiterated to all States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for states and UTs to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCS after due diligence.

Kindly ensure that no vial of Covid vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted," Sheel said in the letter.

The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available on Co-WIN portal for Covid vaccination.

