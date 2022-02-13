Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 5,37,045 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2022 10:06 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 13th Februa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 5,37,045 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,08,665
  • The daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent on Feb 13

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 44,877 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 684 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 13), the country saw a total of 1,17,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,15,85,711.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 5,37,045 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,08,665. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,07,35,858 samples have been tested up to February 12 for COVID-19. Of these 14,15,279 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Bihar to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from tomorrow till further orders

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday (February 12) that the central government will roll out COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendation to that effect from a group of experts.

Mandaviya told this to reporters here when he was asked about the government's approach towards the vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years. He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on the vaccination of this category.

The minister was here to take part in a programme organised by the BJP on the Union Budget that was presented on February 1.

"When to vaccinate and to which age group is decided on the basis of recommendation of a group of scientists. We had implemented its recommendation for the precaution group within one week. We will surely implement its recommendation (for 5 to 15 age group) as and when we receive it," he said in a press conference.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 139 13  9693 16  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 32413 8471  2264032 9632  14688   5
3 Arunachal Pradesh 850 128  62796 177  294   1
4 Assam 5263 505  711385 766  6596   6
5 Bihar 1421 239  814917 474  12246   1
6 Chandigarh 728 88  89332 180  1149   3
7 Chhattisgarh 8464 1433  1122488 2369  13988 10    10
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 11385 11  4      
9 Delhi 4812 626  1818737 1591  26047 12    12
10 Goa 2804 398  237312 595  3768   4
11 Gujarat 18301 3136  1183294 5005  10775 14    14
12 Haryana 7039 850  954000 2025  10472 10    10
13 Himachal Pradesh 4132 212  271489 702  4076   9
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7424 1088  437708 1626  4741   2
15 Jharkhand 1968 120  425672 326  5314      
16 Karnataka 44605 7442  3836915 11377  39575 41    41
17 Kerala*** 206180 27567  6113257 43087  61626 241  251 492
18 Ladakh 583 87  26530 147  226      
19 Lakshadweep 89 11145 23  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 26179 3386  984500 5995  10682   3
21 Maharashtra 64865 9243  7626868 14635  143355 63    63
22 Manipur 2345 52  131216 158  2077   2
23 Meghalaya 928 92  90360 172  1559   1
24 Mizoram 12623 63  181931 1883  635   2
25 Nagaland 509 40  33858 74  750   1
26 Odisha 11823 931  1253914 2483  8838 20    20
27 Puducherry 1993 513  161121 661  1957   1
28 Punjab 4946 825  732291 1249  17575 21    21
29 Rajasthan 25779 3751  1225773 6632  9448   9
30 Sikkim 499 42  37960 70  437      
31 Tamil Nadu 56002 10990  3337265 14051  37887 25    25
32 Telangana 15636 2118  762594 2850  4106   1
33 Tripura 256 51  99603 68  919      
34 Uttarakhand 7993 846  417238 1348  7643   8
35 Uttar Pradesh 16640 1376  2014973 3143  23382 10    10
36 West Bengal 14184 621  1974568 1361  20965 27    27
Total# 610443 87359  41468120 136962  507981 553  251 804
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 145 deaths reported on 12th February +282 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: PM Modi to India TV: 'Janata curfew, beating utensils brought people together against Covid fight'

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News