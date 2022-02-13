Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 44,877 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 684 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 13), the country saw a total of 1,17,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,15,85,711.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 5,37,045 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,08,665. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,07,35,858 samples have been tested up to February 12 for COVID-19. Of these 14,15,279 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday (February 12) that the central government will roll out COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendation to that effect from a group of experts.

Mandaviya told this to reporters here when he was asked about the government's approach towards the vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years. He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on the vaccination of this category.

The minister was here to take part in a programme organised by the BJP on the Union Budget that was presented on February 1.

"When to vaccinate and to which age group is decided on the basis of recommendation of a group of scientists. We had implemented its recommendation for the precaution group within one week. We will surely implement its recommendation (for 5 to 15 age group) as and when we receive it," he said in a press conference.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 139 13 9693 16 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 32413 8471 2264032 9632 14688 5 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 850 128 62796 177 294 1 1 4 Assam 5263 505 711385 766 6596 6 6 5 Bihar 1421 239 814917 474 12246 1 1 6 Chandigarh 728 88 89332 180 1149 3 3 7 Chhattisgarh 8464 1433 1122488 2369 13988 10 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 7 11385 11 4 9 Delhi 4812 626 1818737 1591 26047 12 12 10 Goa 2804 398 237312 595 3768 4 4 11 Gujarat 18301 3136 1183294 5005 10775 14 14 12 Haryana 7039 850 954000 2025 10472 10 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 4132 212 271489 702 4076 9 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7424 1088 437708 1626 4741 2 2 15 Jharkhand 1968 120 425672 326 5314 16 Karnataka 44605 7442 3836915 11377 39575 41 41 17 Kerala*** 206180 27567 6113257 43087 61626 241 251 492 18 Ladakh 583 87 26530 147 226 19 Lakshadweep 89 9 11145 23 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 26179 3386 984500 5995 10682 3 3 21 Maharashtra 64865 9243 7626868 14635 143355 63 63 22 Manipur 2345 52 131216 158 2077 2 2 23 Meghalaya 928 92 90360 172 1559 1 1 24 Mizoram 12623 63 181931 1883 635 2 2 25 Nagaland 509 40 33858 74 750 1 1 26 Odisha 11823 931 1253914 2483 8838 20 20 27 Puducherry 1993 513 161121 661 1957 1 1 28 Punjab 4946 825 732291 1249 17575 21 21 29 Rajasthan 25779 3751 1225773 6632 9448 9 9 30 Sikkim 499 42 37960 70 437 31 Tamil Nadu 56002 10990 3337265 14051 37887 25 25 32 Telangana 15636 2118 762594 2850 4106 1 1 33 Tripura 256 51 99603 68 919 34 Uttarakhand 7993 846 417238 1348 7643 8 8 35 Uttar Pradesh 16640 1376 2014973 3143 23382 10 10 36 West Bengal 14184 621 1974568 1361 20965 27 27 Total# 610443 87359 41468120 136962 507981 553 251 804 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 145 deaths reported on 12th February +282 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

