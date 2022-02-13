Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 5,37,045 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,08,665
- The daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent on Feb 13
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 44,877 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 684 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 13), the country saw a total of 1,17,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,15,85,711.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 5,37,045 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,08,665. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 3.17 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,07,35,858 samples have been tested up to February 12 for COVID-19. Of these 14,15,279 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday (February 12) that the central government will roll out COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years as soon as it receives recommendation to that effect from a group of experts.
Mandaviya told this to reporters here when he was asked about the government's approach towards the vaccination for children in the age group of 5 to 15 years. He said the group of experts has so far not made any recommendation on the vaccination of this category.
The minister was here to take part in a programme organised by the BJP on the Union Budget that was presented on February 1.
"When to vaccinate and to which age group is decided on the basis of recommendation of a group of scientists. We had implemented its recommendation for the precaution group within one week. We will surely implement its recommendation (for 5 to 15 age group) as and when we receive it," he said in a press conference.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|139
|13
|9693
|16
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|32413
|8471
|2264032
|9632
|14688
|5
|5
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|850
|128
|62796
|177
|294
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|5263
|505
|711385
|766
|6596
|6
|6
|5
|Bihar
|1421
|239
|814917
|474
|12246
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|728
|88
|89332
|180
|1149
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8464
|1433
|1122488
|2369
|13988
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|7
|11385
|11
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4812
|626
|1818737
|1591
|26047
|12
|12
|10
|Goa
|2804
|398
|237312
|595
|3768
|4
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|18301
|3136
|1183294
|5005
|10775
|14
|14
|12
|Haryana
|7039
|850
|954000
|2025
|10472
|10
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4132
|212
|271489
|702
|4076
|9
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7424
|1088
|437708
|1626
|4741
|2
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|1968
|120
|425672
|326
|5314
|16
|Karnataka
|44605
|7442
|3836915
|11377
|39575
|41
|41
|17
|Kerala***
|206180
|27567
|6113257
|43087
|61626
|241
|251
|492
|18
|Ladakh
|583
|87
|26530
|147
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|89
|9
|11145
|23
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|26179
|3386
|984500
|5995
|10682
|3
|3
|21
|Maharashtra
|64865
|9243
|7626868
|14635
|143355
|63
|63
|22
|Manipur
|2345
|52
|131216
|158
|2077
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|928
|92
|90360
|172
|1559
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|12623
|63
|181931
|1883
|635
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|509
|40
|33858
|74
|750
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|11823
|931
|1253914
|2483
|8838
|20
|20
|27
|Puducherry
|1993
|513
|161121
|661
|1957
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|4946
|825
|732291
|1249
|17575
|21
|21
|29
|Rajasthan
|25779
|3751
|1225773
|6632
|9448
|9
|9
|30
|Sikkim
|499
|42
|37960
|70
|437
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|56002
|10990
|3337265
|14051
|37887
|25
|25
|32
|Telangana
|15636
|2118
|762594
|2850
|4106
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|256
|51
|99603
|68
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|7993
|846
|417238
|1348
|7643
|8
|8
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|16640
|1376
|2014973
|3143
|23382
|10
|10
|36
|West Bengal
|14184
|621
|1974568
|1361
|20965
|27
|27
|Total#
|610443
|87359
|41468120
|136962
|507981
|553
|251
|804
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 145 deaths reported on 12th February +282 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
