Bihar to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from tomorrow till further orders

All COVID-19 restrictions in Bihar will be lifted from February 14 till further orders, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

The decision was taken on account of declining COVID-19 cases in the state during a review meeting.

"The current status of COVID-19 infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders," said the chief minister in a series of tweets.

Kumar said that all activities will resume normally while complying with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

District authorities have been authorised to impose restrictions as per local circumstances.

He urged people to still exercise caution, maintain social distancing and wear a mask while going out.

"People are requested to take precautions and use masks, maintain social distancing while going out of the house," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)

