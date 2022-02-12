Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 50,407 new cases with positivity rate at 3.48%; 804 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 50,407 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 804 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 12), the country saw a total of 1,36,962 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.17 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,14,68,120.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,10,443 (1.43 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,93,20,579 samples have been tested up to February 11 for COVID-19. Of these 14,50,532 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 977 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday (February 11) and 12 deaths, according to the data released by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 1.73 per cent, data showed.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday (February 10) reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 152 16 9677 23 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 40884 5235 2254400 6576 14683 4 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 978 153 62619 229 293 4 Assam 5768 614 710619 903 6590 5 5 5 Bihar 1660 156 814443 402 12245 1 1 6 Chandigarh 816 195 89152 288 1146 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 9897 698 1120119 1699 13978 7 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 35 16 11374 19 4 9 Delhi 5438 866 1817146 1958 26035 12 12 10 Goa 3202 326 236717 618 3764 4 4 11 Gujarat 21437 5918 1178289 8172 10761 21 21 12 Haryana 7889 888 951975 2313 10462 15 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 4344 77 270787 618 4067 6 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8512 1718 436082 2258 4739 7 7 15 Jharkhand 2088 139 425346 400 5314 16 Karnataka 52047 8943 3825538 13923 39534 39 39 17 Kerala*** 233747 25207 6070170 43286 61134 188 153 341 18 Ladakh 670 26 26383 157 226 19 Lakshadweep 98 14 11122 20 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 29565 3819 978505 6555 10679 6 6 21 Maharashtra 74108 12739 7612233 18942 143292 45 45 22 Manipur 2397 1158 131058 1329 2075 1 1 23 Meghalaya 1020 78 90188 194 1558 4 4 24 Mizoram 12686 338 180048 1977 633 2 2 25 Nagaland 549 32 33784 76 749 26 Odisha 12754 1820 1251431 3279 8818 21 21 27 Puducherry 2506 580 160460 741 1956 1 1 28 Punjab 5771 845 731042 1393 17554 30 30 29 Rajasthan 29530 4282 1219141 7758 9439 15 15 30 Sikkim 541 33 37890 76 437 31 Tamil Nadu 66992 10615 3323214 14182 37862 25 25 32 Telangana 17754 2096 759744 2861 4105 2 2 33 Tripura 307 68 99535 90 919 34 Uttarakhand 8839 640 415890 1354 7635 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 18016 2049 2011830 4357 23372 13 13 36 West Bengal 14805 590 1973207 1381 20938 26 26 Total# 697802 92987 41331158 150407 507177 504 153 657 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 241 deaths reported on 11th February,+251 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

