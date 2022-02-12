Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
  Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 50,407 new cases with positivity rate at 3.48%; 804 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 50,407 new cases with positivity rate at 3.48%; 804 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,10,443 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 9:31 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 50,407 new cases with positivity rate at 3.48%; 804 deaths. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,10,443 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,981
  • The daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent on Feb 12

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 50,407 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 804 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 12), the country saw a total of 1,36,962 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.17 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,14,68,120.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,10,443 (1.43 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,93,20,579 samples have been tested up to February 11 for COVID-19. Of these 14,50,532 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 977 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday (February 11) and 12 deaths, according to the data released by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 1.73 per cent, data showed. 

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday (February 10) reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 152 16  9677 23  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 40884 5235  2254400 6576  14683   4
3 Arunachal Pradesh 978 153  62619 229  293      
4 Assam 5768 614  710619 903  6590   5
5 Bihar 1660 156  814443 402  12245   1
6 Chandigarh 816 195  89152 288  1146   2
7 Chhattisgarh 9897 698  1120119 1699  13978   7
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 35 16  11374 19  4      
9 Delhi 5438 866  1817146 1958  26035 12    12
10 Goa 3202 326  236717 618  3764   4
11 Gujarat 21437 5918  1178289 8172  10761 21    21
12 Haryana 7889 888  951975 2313  10462 15    15
13 Himachal Pradesh 4344 77  270787 618  4067   6
14 Jammu and Kashmir 8512 1718  436082 2258  4739   7
15 Jharkhand 2088 139  425346 400  5314      
16 Karnataka 52047 8943  3825538 13923  39534 39    39
17 Kerala*** 233747 25207  6070170 43286  61134 188  153 341
18 Ladakh 670 26  26383 157  226      
19 Lakshadweep 98 14  11122 20  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 29565 3819  978505 6555  10679   6
21 Maharashtra 74108 12739  7612233 18942  143292 45    45
22 Manipur 2397 1158  131058 1329  2075   1
23 Meghalaya 1020 78  90188 194  1558   4
24 Mizoram 12686 338  180048 1977  633   2
25 Nagaland 549 32  33784 76  749      
26 Odisha 12754 1820  1251431 3279  8818 21    21
27 Puducherry 2506 580  160460 741  1956   1
28 Punjab 5771 845  731042 1393  17554 30    30
29 Rajasthan 29530 4282  1219141 7758  9439 15    15
30 Sikkim 541 33  37890 76  437      
31 Tamil Nadu 66992 10615  3323214 14182  37862 25    25
32 Telangana 17754 2096  759744 2861  4105   2
33 Tripura 307 68  99535 90  919      
34 Uttarakhand 8839 640  415890 1354  7635   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 18016 2049  2011830 4357  23372 13    13
36 West Bengal 14805 590  1973207 1381  20938 26    26
Total# 697802 92987  41331158 150407  507177 504  153 657
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 241 deaths reported on 11th February,+251 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

