Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 50,407 new cases with positivity rate at 3.48%; 804 deaths. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 6,10,443 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,981
- The daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent on Feb 12
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 50,407 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 804 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 12), the country saw a total of 1,36,962 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.17 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,14,68,120.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 6,10,443 (1.43 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,07,981. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,93,20,579 samples have been tested up to February 11 for COVID-19. Of these 14,50,532 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 977 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday (February 11) and 12 deaths, according to the data released by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 1.73 per cent, data showed.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.
Delhi had on Thursday (February 10) reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|152
|16
|9677
|23
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|40884
|5235
|2254400
|6576
|14683
|4
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|978
|153
|62619
|229
|293
|4
|Assam
|5768
|614
|710619
|903
|6590
|5
|5
|5
|Bihar
|1660
|156
|814443
|402
|12245
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|816
|195
|89152
|288
|1146
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9897
|698
|1120119
|1699
|13978
|7
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|35
|16
|11374
|19
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5438
|866
|1817146
|1958
|26035
|12
|12
|10
|Goa
|3202
|326
|236717
|618
|3764
|4
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|21437
|5918
|1178289
|8172
|10761
|21
|21
|12
|Haryana
|7889
|888
|951975
|2313
|10462
|15
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4344
|77
|270787
|618
|4067
|6
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8512
|1718
|436082
|2258
|4739
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|2088
|139
|425346
|400
|5314
|16
|Karnataka
|52047
|8943
|3825538
|13923
|39534
|39
|39
|17
|Kerala***
|233747
|25207
|6070170
|43286
|61134
|188
|153
|341
|18
|Ladakh
|670
|26
|26383
|157
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|98
|14
|11122
|20
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|29565
|3819
|978505
|6555
|10679
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|74108
|12739
|7612233
|18942
|143292
|45
|45
|22
|Manipur
|2397
|1158
|131058
|1329
|2075
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|1020
|78
|90188
|194
|1558
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|12686
|338
|180048
|1977
|633
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|549
|32
|33784
|76
|749
|26
|Odisha
|12754
|1820
|1251431
|3279
|8818
|21
|21
|27
|Puducherry
|2506
|580
|160460
|741
|1956
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|5771
|845
|731042
|1393
|17554
|30
|30
|29
|Rajasthan
|29530
|4282
|1219141
|7758
|9439
|15
|15
|30
|Sikkim
|541
|33
|37890
|76
|437
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|66992
|10615
|3323214
|14182
|37862
|25
|25
|32
|Telangana
|17754
|2096
|759744
|2861
|4105
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|307
|68
|99535
|90
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|8839
|640
|415890
|1354
|7635
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|18016
|2049
|2011830
|4357
|23372
|13
|13
|36
|West Bengal
|14805
|590
|1973207
|1381
|20938
|26
|26
|Total#
|697802
|92987
|41331158
|150407
|507177
|504
|153
|657
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 241 deaths reported on 11th February,+251 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
