Delhi reports 977 fresh Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate down to 1.73%

Delhi reported 977 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday and 12 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The test positivity rate in the national capital dropped to 1.73 per cent, data showed.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,49,596 and the death toll climbed to 26,047, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, India recorded 58,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 657 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 11), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,13,31,158.

