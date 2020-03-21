Coronavirus crisis updates March 21: Top headlines of the day
Coronavirus Pandemic: India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 236 after the nation witnessed the highest single-day rise in the confirmed cases while 5 people have died due to deadly disease. Meanwhile, globally over 2.5 lakh people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have died. Track all the updates on coronavirus here.
One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat; total rises to eight
A 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been placed under isolation and is receiving treatment.
One more person tests positive for new coronavirus in Noida, total 5 such cases so far
Maharashtra Government issues circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
Rs 1000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs amid coronavirus outbreak: Yogi Adityanath announced.
A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have a sufficient number of isolation wards in the state, Yogi Adityanath said.
Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history: Naval K Ram, Dist Magistrate,Pune, Maharashtra.
6 new COVID-19 cases have tested positive in Rajasthan out of which 5 have surfaced in Bhilwara and 1 from Jaipur. All 5 new Bhilwara cases are hospital staff where the doctor who tested positive yesterday, worked.
Third coronavirus positive case have been found in Bengal. Scotland returned youth tested positive in Habra, North 24 Pargana. The infected person has been sent to isolation in Beleghata.
Samples of 2 Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for Coronavirus: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.
CBSE launches helpline number for students to create awareness on coronavirus.