Coronavirus crisis updates March 21: Top headlines of the day

Coronavirus Pandemic: India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 236 after the nation witnessed the highest single-day rise in the confirmed cases while 5 people have died due to deadly disease. Meanwhile, globally over 2.5 lakh people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have died. Track all the updates on coronavirus here.

New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2020 11:44 IST
Track all the updates on coronavirus.

  • One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat; total rises to eight
  • A 32-year-old man with travel history to Mecca has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been placed under isolation and is receiving treatment.
  • One more person tests positive for new coronavirus in Noida, total 5 such cases so far
  • Maharashtra Government issues circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
  • Rs 1000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs amid coronavirus outbreak: Yogi Adityanath announced. 
  • A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have a sufficient number of isolation wards in the state, Yogi Adityanath said. 
  • Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history: Naval K Ram, Dist Magistrate,Pune, Maharashtra.
  • 6 new COVID-19 cases have tested positive in Rajasthan out of which 5 have surfaced in Bhilwara and 1 from Jaipur. All 5 new Bhilwara cases are hospital staff where the doctor who tested positive yesterday, worked.
  • Third ​coronavirus positive case have been found in Bengal. Scotland returned youth tested positive in Habra, North 24 Pargana. The infected person has been sent to isolation in Beleghata.
  • Samples of 2 Chandigarh residents with travel history to the US have tested negative for Coronavirus: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh. 
  • CBSE launches helpline number for students to create awareness on coronavirus.

