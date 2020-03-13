Coronavirus: Good news as 7 patients recover from the deadly infection

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Good news as seven patients recover from the deadly infection (Representative image)

Coronavirus Pandemic: Amid the gloomy mood surrounding Coronavirus outbreak, good news has started to trickle in. A government official said that 7 patients infected by coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered. The official said that 71 patients found positive are in stable condition. The number of Indians found infected/deceased with Coronavirus is 81 currently. There has been one death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The health official was quoted by news agency PTI.

The number of Coronavirus infections was 75 on Friday morning but the number rose to 81 as the day progressed.

According to Health Ministry, 3 new cases in Maharashtra, 2 and 1 in Kerala and Karnataka have come to light due to which the number rose to 81. However, 7 patients among these have made recovery.

The official said further that 124 persons brought in from Japan and 112 from China were discharged on Wednesday after they were not found to be infected from Coronavirus.

Coronavirus has claimed 4958 lives worldwide and 1,33,970 persons have been infected.

In India, efforts are being taken on war-footing to contain Coronavirus Outbreak. Malls, Movie theatres, schools and colleges have been shut down in many states in the country. Even Indian Army has put its recruitment drive on hold. BCCI has suspended IPL till April 15.

In light of Coronavirus Outbreak, Supreme Court has even barred people not directly connected with a case from being present inside the courtrooms.

