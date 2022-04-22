COVID: Over 2,400 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 14,241.

Friday, April 22, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 14,241 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2022 9:16 IST
Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 14,241 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,116
  • India saw a total of 1,589 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,451 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 22), the country saw a total of 1,589 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,16,068.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 14,241 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 13,433.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,38,25,991 samples have been tested up to April 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,48,939 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an advisory stating that wearing masks will be mandatory in public places in the state. 

In the advisory, the Punjab govt said that the wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircraft, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices, and classrooms.

Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334. Many north Indian states, especially the ones around the national capital have advised the citizens to wear masks in crowded places, despite making them optional a mere while ago. On Thursday, India had reported over 2,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 35 2304887 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296      
4 Assam 1353 716212   6639      
5 Bihar 15 818241 12256      
6 Chandigarh 19 90786 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 11 1138180 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2641 694  1841890 314  26161   1
10 Goa 23 241517 3832      
11 Gujarat 92 1213161 12  10942      
12 Haryana 1275 150  975896 160  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 69 280523 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 53 11  449152 12  4751      
15 Jharkhand 18 429856   5315      
16 Karnataka 1541 12  3904947 49  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2543 111  6466959 191  68702   53 53
18 Ladakh 5   28009 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 44 1030487 10  10735      
21 Maharashtra 690 30  7727683 132  147830      
22 Manipur 34 21  135049 23  2120      
23 Meghalaya 6 92193   1593      
24 Mizoram 598 13  225207 89  694   1
25 Nagaland 4 34724 760      
26 Odisha 163 1278672   9124   1
27 Puducherry 1 163814 1962      
28 Punjab 113 23  741478 17743      
29 Rajasthan 129 16  1273570 9552      
30 Sikkim 3   38693   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 243 3415083 23  38025      
32 Telangana 194 787387 13  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 403 429255 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 856 58  2047705 110  23502      
36 West Bengal 258 14  1996416 42  21200      
Total# 13433 1093  42514479 1231  522062 53 56
*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 5 deaths were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 43 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

