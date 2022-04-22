COVID: Over 2,400 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 14,241.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 14,241 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,116
- India saw a total of 1,589 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,451 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 22), the country saw a total of 1,589 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,16,068.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 14,241 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 13,433.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,38,25,991 samples have been tested up to April 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,48,939 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an advisory stating that wearing masks will be mandatory in public places in the state.
In the advisory, the Punjab govt said that the wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircraft, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices, and classrooms.
Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334. Many north Indian states, especially the ones around the national capital have advised the citizens to wear masks in crowded places, despite making them optional a mere while ago. On Thursday, India had reported over 2,000 fresh cases in 24 hours.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|35
|3
|2304887
|4
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|2
|64199
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|1353
|2
|716212
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|15
|1
|818241
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|2
|90786
|5
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|3
|1138180
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2641
|694
|1841890
|314
|26161
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|23
|4
|241517
|1
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|92
|1
|1213161
|12
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|1275
|150
|975896
|160
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|69
|6
|280523
|8
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|53
|11
|449152
|12
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|18
|4
|429856
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1541
|12
|3904947
|49
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2543
|111
|6466959
|191
|68702
|53
|53
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|28009
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|4
|1030487
|10
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|690
|30
|7727683
|132
|147830
|22
|Manipur
|34
|21
|135049
|23
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|6
|1
|92193
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|598
|13
|225207
|89
|694
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4
|4
|34724
|4
|760
|26
|Odisha
|163
|7
|1278672
|9124
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1
|2
|163814
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|113
|23
|741478
|7
|17743
|29
|Rajasthan
|129
|16
|1273570
|9
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|38693
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|243
|8
|3415083
|23
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|194
|7
|787387
|13
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|403
|5
|429255
|2
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|856
|58
|2047705
|110
|23502
|36
|West Bengal
|258
|14
|1996416
|42
|21200
|Total#
|13433
|1093
|42514479
|1231
|522062
|8
|53
|56
|*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 5 deaths were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 43 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
