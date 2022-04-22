Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: Over 2,400 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 14,241.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,451 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 22), the country saw a total of 1,589 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,16,068.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 14,241 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 13,433.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,116. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,38,25,991 samples have been tested up to April 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,48,939 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an advisory stating that wearing masks will be mandatory in public places in the state.

In the advisory, the Punjab govt said that the wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircraft, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices, and classrooms.

Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334. Many north Indian states, especially the ones around the national capital have advised the citizens to wear masks in crowded places, despite making them optional a mere while ago. On Thursday, India had reported over 2,000 fresh cases in 24 hours.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 35 3 2304887 4 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 2 64199 2 296 4 Assam 1353 2 716212 6639 5 Bihar 15 1 818241 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 19 2 90786 5 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 11 3 1138180 2 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2641 694 1841890 314 26161 1 1 10 Goa 23 4 241517 1 3832 11 Gujarat 92 1 1213161 12 10942 12 Haryana 1275 150 975896 160 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 69 6 280523 8 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 53 11 449152 12 4751 15 Jharkhand 18 4 429856 5315 16 Karnataka 1541 12 3904947 49 40057 17 Kerala*** 2543 111 6466959 191 68702 53 53 18 Ladakh 5 28009 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 44 4 1030487 10 10735 21 Maharashtra 690 30 7727683 132 147830 22 Manipur 34 21 135049 23 2120 23 Meghalaya 6 1 92193 1593 24 Mizoram 598 13 225207 89 694 1 1 25 Nagaland 4 4 34724 4 760 26 Odisha 163 7 1278672 9124 1 1 27 Puducherry 1 2 163814 2 1962 28 Punjab 113 23 741478 7 17743 29 Rajasthan 129 16 1273570 9 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38693 452 31 Tamil Nadu 243 8 3415083 23 38025 32 Telangana 194 7 787387 13 4111 33 Tripura 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 403 5 429255 2 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 856 58 2047705 110 23502 36 West Bengal 258 14 1996416 42 21200 Total# 13433 1093 42514479 1231 522062 8 53 56 *** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 5 deaths were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 43 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

