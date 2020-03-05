Coronavirus not transmitted through meat: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Lucknow DM’s order to ban meat sales

Image Source : ANI A file photo of union minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Giriraj Singh has come out against the decision of Lucknow district magistrate to ban the sale open meat in the district owing to coronavirus fears, saying on Thursday that the new strain of the virus is not transmitted through meat, eggs or fish.

“I came to know that the Lucknow District Magistrate has banned the sale of meat in the district. I request district magistrates to consult with the Indian government and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) before issuing any advisory on coronavirus,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries: Some people are creating panic due to lack of knowledge regarding #Coronavirus. Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Dairying Department has already clarified that COVID-19 is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish. pic.twitter.com/APEHPjmOdK — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

The clarification by the minister came after the DM Abhishek Prakash ordered a ban on the sale of meat, semi-cooked mean and fish in open areas due to the rising threat of coronavirus.

"Hotels and restaurants have been asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene," Prakash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

So far, 29 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Three of the patients have recovered.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December last year, has now spread to over 60 countries in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus.

(with PTI inputs)

