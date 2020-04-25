Coronavirus in Noida: 17 Red Zones, 13 Orange Zones and 10 Green Zones identified. Full list

Gautam Budha Nagar, District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Saturday issued a complete list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida along with the areas in which COVID-19 cases were found earlier but now these are identified and designated as Orange and Green zone as no new cases have been found in the recent days from these areas.
Hotspot update GBN
Red zone - 17
Orange zone - 13
Green zone - 10 pic.twitter.com/pS9u3vtW6V— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 25, 2020
Green zones are those in which no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the last 28 days, while in areas where no new case detected in the past 14 days are designated as Orange zone. The red zones are the areas in which coronavirus case(s) found in the last 14 days.
Here is the list of areas in Noida designated as Red zones or coronavirus hotspot:
- Supertech Cape Town, Sector-74, Noida
- Sector-50, Noida
- Gamma-1, Greater Noida
- Eldeco Utopia, Sector 93A, Noida
- Begampur Kulesra, Greater Noida
- Sector 20, Noida
- Sector 15A, Noida
- Achcher Village, Greater Noida
- Cherry County Techzone-14, Greater Noida
- Kendriya Vihar-2, Sector-82, Noida
- Sector-55, Noida
- Skytech Metrott Sector 76, Noida
- Sector 34, Noida
- Sector 19, Noida
- Sector-5 and Sector 8, JJ Colony, Noida
- Sector 45, Noida
- Sector 80, Noida Kakrala village
Coronavirus Orange zone in Noida:
- Nirala Green Shire Sector-2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
- Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida
- Ghodi Bacheda village, Gautam Budhh Nagar
- Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida west, Sector-16
- Sector-37, Noida
- Logix Blossom County Sector-137 Noida, Paras Tierra Sector-137 and Wajidpur village
- Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida
- Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida
- Sector 27 and Sector-28
- Silver City Sector PI-2, Greater Noida
- 14th Avenue, Gaur City
- Shatabdi Rail Vihar, Sector 62, Noida
- ETA-1, Greater Noida
Coronavirus Green Zone in Noida:
- Hyde park, Sector-78
- Lotus Espacia, Sector-100, Noida
- Alpha one, Greater Noida
- Sector-22, Chauda village, Noida
- ATS dolce, Greater Noida
- Ace Golf Shire, Sector-150
- Sector-44, Noida
- Village-Visnoli post-Dujana Dadri
- Jay Pee Wisj Town, Sector-128, Noida
- Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida