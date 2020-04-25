Coronavirus in Noida: 17 Red Zones, 13 Orange Zones and 10 Green Zones identified. Full list

Coronavirus in Noida: Check the list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Budha Nagar, District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Saturday issued a complete list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida along with the areas in which COVID-19 cases were found earlier but now these are identified and designated as Orange and Green zone as no new cases have been found in the recent days from these areas.

Red zone - 17

Orange zone - 13

Green zone - 10 pic.twitter.com/pS9u3vtW6V — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 25, 2020

Green zones are those in which no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the last 28 days, while in areas where no new case detected in the past 14 days are designated as Orange zone. The red zones are the areas in which coronavirus case(s) found in the last 14 days.

Here is the list of areas in Noida designated as Red zones or coronavirus hotspot:

Supertech Cape Town, Sector-74, Noida

Sector-50, Noida

Gamma-1, Greater Noida

Eldeco Utopia, Sector 93A, Noida

Begampur Kulesra, Greater Noida

Sector 20, Noida

Sector 15A, Noida

Achcher Village, Greater Noida

Cherry County Techzone-14, Greater Noida

Kendriya Vihar-2, Sector-82, Noida

Sector-55, Noida

Skytech Metrott Sector 76, Noida

Sector 34, Noida

Sector 19, Noida

Sector-5 and Sector 8, JJ Colony, Noida

Sector 45, Noida

Sector 80, Noida Kakrala village

Coronavirus Orange zone in Noida:

Nirala Green Shire Sector-2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village

Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

Ghodi Bacheda village, Gautam Budhh Nagar

Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida west, Sector-16

Sector-37, Noida

Logix Blossom County Sector-137 Noida, Paras Tierra Sector-137 and Wajidpur village

Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida

Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida

Sector 27 and Sector-28

Silver City Sector PI-2, Greater Noida

14th Avenue, Gaur City

Shatabdi Rail Vihar, Sector 62, Noida

ETA-1, Greater Noida

Coronavirus Green Zone in Noida:

Hyde park, Sector-78

Lotus Espacia, Sector-100, Noida

Alpha one, Greater Noida

Sector-22, Chauda village, Noida

ATS dolce, Greater Noida

Ace Golf Shire, Sector-150

Sector-44, Noida

Village-Visnoli post-Dujana Dadri

Jay Pee Wisj Town, Sector-128, Noida

Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida

