Coronavirus in Noida: 8 health workers among 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 129

Image Source : PTI 8 health workers among 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 129

The total number of coronavirus cases in Noida rose to 129 as 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 detected on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 active patients is 58, as per the official media bulletin released by District Surveillance Officer. However, as many as 71 people have been recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, around 186 reports were collected by the authorities out of which 14 tested positive for coronavirus and 172 patients were found negative. The new positive cases include six health workers from Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHGTI), Sector-30. While, one case each were detected from ESI and district hospital.

The remaining four cases were found from Kulesra, Jonchana, Nithari, Pi-1st, Chotpur Sector 63, and Chauda village.

Till now, about 3530 samples have been collected in Noida for COVID-19 testing. There are around 575 institutional quarantine in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage