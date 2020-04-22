Police constable posted at Uddhav Thackeray's residence tests COVID-19 positive

A woman police constable posted at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, she had been posted there for a period of not more than two days before she tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.
“A woman constable has tested positive for Covid-19. We have hospitalised her while contact-tracing is going on,” said a senior IAS official quoted by PTI.
As a precautionary measure, as many as 6 police staff has been quarantined.
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 5000-mark while the death toll stands at 251. As many as 722 people have recovered in the state after contracting the virus.