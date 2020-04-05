Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 positive cases in Kalyan Dombivali areas now 28

With four more persons, including a minor, testing positive for coronavirus in the areas under Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the number of such patients in the region rose to 28 on Sunday, officials said. All the four new patients are residents of Dombivali. One of them is a seven-year-old girl. Three other patients are women aged 75, 54 and 24, an official statement said.

The 24-year-old woman had returned from Paris recently, it added.

All the four patients are currently being treated at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, the statement said.

