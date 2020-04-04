First COVID-19 case reported from Mumbai's Dadar; cases in city inch closer to 300

A fresh coronavirus case has been reported from Mumbai taking the city's tally of cases closer to 300. As per latest reports, the recently confirmed case is the first case in Mumbai's Dadar Shivaji Park area. A 60-year-old man has tested positive on Saturday.

Dadar region is home to several VIPs including MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

There have been 19 deaths in Mumbai so far due to the mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has killed 68 people across the nation.

India's overall cases are inching closer to 3,000 as Tablighi Jamaat event attendees have been notching up the rate of spread of infection in the country.